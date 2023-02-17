 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HPL Electric & Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.59 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.59 crore in December 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 280.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 down 31.2% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.33 crore in December 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2021.

HPL Electric & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 301.59 302.28 280.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 301.59 302.28 280.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.88 190.82 169.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.32 9.40 8.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.37 35.40 33.47
Depreciation 8.35 10.23 11.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.87 28.79 31.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.43 27.63 25.41
Other Income 0.55 0.71 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.98 28.34 26.47
Interest 19.17 18.64 17.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.81 9.70 9.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.81 9.70 9.25
Tax 3.42 3.42 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.38 6.28 9.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.38 6.28 9.30
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.01 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.36 6.27 9.25
Equity Share Capital 64.30 64.30 64.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.97 1.44
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.97 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.97 1.44
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.97 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
