HOV Services Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HOV Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2022 down 145.56% from Rs. 35.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 up 15.96% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

HOV Services shares closed at 52.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.56% over the last 12 months.

HOV Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.65 2.50 2.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.65 2.50 2.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.63 1.53 1.31
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.37 0.35 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 0.46 0.54
Other Income 0.44 0.29 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.94 0.76 0.79
Interest 0.02 0.02 -0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.92 0.74 0.80
Exceptional Items -16.95 -43.68 35.18
P/L Before Tax -16.02 -42.94 35.98
Tax 0.27 0.22 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.29 -43.17 35.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.29 -43.17 35.76
Equity Share Capital 12.60 12.59 12.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.93 -34.29 28.41
Diluted EPS -12.93 -34.29 28.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.93 -34.29 28.41
Diluted EPS -12.93 -34.29 28.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:24 pm
