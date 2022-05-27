HOV Services Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 68.51% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 down 28.29% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.

HOV Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2021.

HOV Services shares closed at 52.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.56% over the last 12 months.