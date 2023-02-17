HOV Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 8.23% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.88% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.