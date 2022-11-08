 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honeywell Autom Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 794.25 crore, up 7.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 794.25 crore in September 2022 up 7.74% from Rs. 737.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.94 crore in September 2022 up 38.43% from Rs. 85.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.62 crore in September 2022 up 34.52% from Rs. 128.32 crore in September 2021.

Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 133.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 96.36 in September 2021.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 40,357.60 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -6.74% over the last 12 months.

Honeywell Automation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 794.25 786.17 737.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 794.25 786.17 737.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 316.65 327.77 293.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.54 95.03 74.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.85 -20.30 23.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 161.43 155.03 137.98
Depreciation 12.79 12.46 13.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.04 106.76 101.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.95 109.42 94.22
Other Income 44.88 29.20 20.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.83 138.62 115.19
Interest 1.18 1.26 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 158.65 137.36 113.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 158.65 137.36 113.81
Tax 40.71 35.39 28.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 117.94 101.97 85.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 117.94 101.97 85.20
Equity Share Capital 8.84 8.84 8.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 133.39 115.33 96.36
Diluted EPS 133.39 115.33 96.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 133.39 115.33 96.36
Diluted EPS 133.39 115.33 96.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
