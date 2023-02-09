Honeywell Autom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.49 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.49 crore in December 2022 up 18.32% from Rs. 859.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.07 crore in December 2022 up 18.21% from Rs. 89.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.88 crore in December 2022 up 15.86% from Rs. 136.27 crore in December 2021.