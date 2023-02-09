 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honeywell Autom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.49 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.49 crore in December 2022 up 18.32% from Rs. 859.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.07 crore in December 2022 up 18.21% from Rs. 89.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.88 crore in December 2022 up 15.86% from Rs. 136.27 crore in December 2021.

Honeywell Automation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,017.49 794.25 859.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,017.49 794.25 859.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 491.64 316.65 406.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 105.33 73.54 77.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.80 13.85 6.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 150.97 161.43 140.58
Depreciation 13.14 12.79 13.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.31 101.04 107.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.30 114.95 108.34
Other Income 27.44 44.88 14.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.74 159.83 122.68
Interest 1.03 1.18 1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 143.71 158.65 121.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 143.71 158.65 121.60
Tax 37.64 40.71 31.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.07 117.94 89.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.07 117.94 89.73
Equity Share Capital 8.84 8.84 8.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 119.97 133.39 101.49
Diluted EPS 119.97 133.39 101.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 119.97 133.39 101.49
Diluted EPS 119.97 133.39 101.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
