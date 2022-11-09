 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HOEC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore, up 144.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore in September 2022 up 144.23% from Rs. 31.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2022 down 62.29% from Rs. 17.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in September 2022 down 7.86% from Rs. 23.42 crore in September 2021.

HOEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 150.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -25.79% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.84 62.24 31.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.84 62.24 31.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.52 -6.94 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.18 0.21
Depreciation 5.04 4.19 4.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.44 36.92 13.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.69 27.89 12.73
Other Income 5.85 7.95 6.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.54 35.84 18.92
Interest 9.98 1.63 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.56 34.21 17.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.56 34.21 17.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.56 34.21 17.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.56 34.21 17.41
Equity Share Capital 132.26 132.26 132.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 2.59 1.32
Diluted EPS 0.50 2.59 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 2.59 1.32
Diluted EPS 0.50 2.59 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:18 pm
