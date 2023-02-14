 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HOEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore, up 179.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore in December 2022 up 179.6% from Rs. 36.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.07 crore in December 2022 up 49.89% from Rs. 22.73 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.34 75.84 36.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.34 75.84 36.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.60 1.52 1.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.14 0.19
Depreciation 7.97 5.04 3.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.76 58.44 14.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.07 10.69 17.17
Other Income 5.03 5.85 1.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.10 16.54 19.11
Interest 10.18 9.98 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.92 6.56 17.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.92 6.56 17.60
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.92 6.56 17.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.92 6.56 17.60
Equity Share Capital 132.26 132.26 132.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 0.50 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.20 0.50 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 0.50 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.20 0.50 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
