HOEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore, up 179.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.34 crore in December 2022 up 179.6% from Rs. 36.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.07 crore in December 2022 up 49.89% from Rs. 22.73 crore in December 2021.