HMT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore, down 35.99% Y-o-Y

Jun 23, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore in March 2022 down 35.99% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2022 up 561.83% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.98 crore in March 2022 up 109.43% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2021.

HMT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

HMT shares closed at 22.20 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -27.45% over the last 12 months.

HMT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.30 3.68 8.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.30 3.68 8.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.37 1.39 5.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.30 0.57 -2.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.46 2.48 2.55
Depreciation 0.53 0.40 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.06 3.93 4.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.82 -5.09 -2.85
Other Income 30.27 13.70 13.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.45 8.61 10.89
Interest 1.09 2.44 3.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.36 6.17 7.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.36 6.17 7.47
Tax -0.01 -- 4.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.37 6.17 3.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.37 6.17 3.38
Equity Share Capital 1,204.09 1,204.09 1,204.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 0.17 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.63 0.17 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 0.17 0.10
Diluted EPS 0.63 0.17 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #HMT #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2022 09:00 pm
