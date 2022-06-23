HMT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore, down 35.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore in March 2022 down 35.99% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2022 up 561.83% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.98 crore in March 2022 up 109.43% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2021.

HMT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

HMT shares closed at 22.20 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -27.45% over the last 12 months.