HMT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore, up 248.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore in December 2022 up 248.37% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2022 up 106.32% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2022 up 47.39% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.