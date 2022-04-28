HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Unilever: Short-term headwinds offer accumulation opportunity

Nandish Shah   •

Higher presence in discretionary categories to impact performance of HUL in inflationary times

Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.
The underlying volume growth of Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2144; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,03,811 crore) during the March ’22 quarter remained flat compared with a 2 percent rise in the December ’21 quarter and a 16 percent year-on-year growth. HUL continued to gain market share in all the three divisions and across price segments, and regions. According to the HUL management, Indonesia’s planned ban on the export of raw materials for cooking oil — which will cover crude palm...

