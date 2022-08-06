 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore, up 54.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore in June 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 108.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.24 crore in June 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 21.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.72 crore in June 2022 down 131.97% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 55.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.29% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Media Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.08 197.21 108.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.08 197.21 108.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.76 67.79 45.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 0.34 -0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.06 38.42 38.26
Depreciation 6.84 6.83 7.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.53 77.57 58.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.78 6.26 -40.48
Other Income 2.22 5.55 21.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.56 11.81 -19.37
Interest 2.91 2.94 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -37.47 8.87 -21.38
Exceptional Items -- -1.66 --
P/L Before Tax -37.47 7.21 -21.38
Tax -17.23 5.59 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.24 1.62 -21.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.24 1.62 -21.64
Equity Share Capital 73.67 73.67 73.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.75 0.22 -2.94
Diluted EPS -2.75 0.22 -2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.75 0.22 -2.94
Diluted EPS -2.75 0.22 -2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Media #Hindustan Media Ventures #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.