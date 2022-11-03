 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore in September 2022 up 7.52% from Rs. 163.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.32 crore in September 2022 down 190.86% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in September 2022 down 124.89% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 52.05 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Media Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.62 168.08 163.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.62 168.08 163.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.10 82.76 60.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -0.33 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.99 43.06 38.37
Depreciation 7.65 7.11 7.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.16 72.72 61.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -39.50 -37.24 -4.92
Other Income 21.36 1.87 39.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.14 -35.37 34.60
Interest 5.20 2.91 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.34 -38.28 32.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.34 -38.28 32.27
Tax 7.40 -17.23 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.74 -21.05 32.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -30.74 -21.05 32.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.42 -0.12 -0.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -28.32 -21.17 31.17
Equity Share Capital 73.67 73.67 73.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.84 -2.87 4.23
Diluted EPS -3.84 -2.87 4.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.84 -2.87 4.23
Diluted EPS -3.84 -2.87 4.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
