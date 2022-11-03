Hindustan Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore, up 7.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 175.62 crore in September 2022 up 7.52% from Rs. 163.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.32 crore in September 2022 down 190.86% from Rs. 31.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in September 2022 down 124.89% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2021.
Hindustan Media shares closed at 52.05 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175.62
|168.08
|163.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175.62
|168.08
|163.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.10
|82.76
|60.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.33
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.99
|43.06
|38.37
|Depreciation
|7.65
|7.11
|7.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.16
|72.72
|61.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.50
|-37.24
|-4.92
|Other Income
|21.36
|1.87
|39.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.14
|-35.37
|34.60
|Interest
|5.20
|2.91
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.34
|-38.28
|32.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.34
|-38.28
|32.27
|Tax
|7.40
|-17.23
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.74
|-21.05
|32.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.74
|-21.05
|32.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.42
|-0.12
|-0.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.32
|-21.17
|31.17
|Equity Share Capital
|73.67
|73.67
|73.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.84
|-2.87
|4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.84
|-2.87
|4.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.84
|-2.87
|4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.84
|-2.87
|4.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited