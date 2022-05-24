Hindustan Aeronautics: Slow earnings growth, recent stock spike can hamper near-term returns

The business of Hindustan Aeronautics is slow moving. However, given the certainty, strong entry barrier, high technical capabilities, and monopoly in the domestic aerospace business, it is reasonable to assume that the business will survive for long. One notable change in recent times is the focus on asset churn, control on working capital, and cost rationalisation. The company’s receivable days dropped from 227 days in fiscal 2019 to 69 days in fiscal 2022. The inventory-turnover ratio reduced from 271 days...