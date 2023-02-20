Hinduja Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.98 crore, up 125.53% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 338.98 334.54 150.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 338.98 334.54 150.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.58 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.16 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 179.24 173.65 131.65 Depreciation 52.75 61.73 9.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 157.16 156.99 39.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.60 -57.83 -30.37 Other Income 55.27 114.40 1.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.68 56.57 -28.98 Interest 23.82 27.06 2.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.14 29.51 -31.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -19.14 29.51 -31.48 Tax -34.30 -105.72 -10.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.15 135.24 -20.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 0.02 89.00 135.58 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.17 224.24 114.85 Equity Share Capital 52.52 41.80 20.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.89 42.73 54.98 Diluted EPS 2.90 42.71 54.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.89 42.73 54.98 Diluted EPS 2.90 42.71 54.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited