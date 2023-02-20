Hinduja Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.98 crore, up 125.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 338.98 crore in December 2022 up 125.53% from Rs. 150.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2022 down 86.79% from Rs. 114.85 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.43 crore in December 2022 up 401.15% from Rs. 19.07 crore in December 2021.
Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 54.98 in December 2021.
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|338.98
|334.54
|150.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|338.98
|334.54
|150.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.58
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.16
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|179.24
|173.65
|131.65
|Depreciation
|52.75
|61.73
|9.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|157.16
|156.99
|39.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.60
|-57.83
|-30.37
|Other Income
|55.27
|114.40
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.68
|56.57
|-28.98
|Interest
|23.82
|27.06
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.14
|29.51
|-31.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.14
|29.51
|-31.48
|Tax
|-34.30
|-105.72
|-10.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.15
|135.24
|-20.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.02
|89.00
|135.58
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.17
|224.24
|114.85
|Equity Share Capital
|52.52
|41.80
|20.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|42.73
|54.98
|Diluted EPS
|2.90
|42.71
|54.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|42.73
|54.98
|Diluted EPS
|2.90
|42.71
|54.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
