Hindalco Q4 PAT seen up 218% YoY to Rs. 2,075 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 19, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 33 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,235 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

The company reported consolidated operating profit growth of 38 percent on-year to Rs 7,624 crore aided by its India aluminium business.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco to report net profit at Rs. 2,075 crore up 218% year-on-year (up 20% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 111 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,972 crore.

first published: Apr 19, 2022 10:42 am
