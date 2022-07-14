 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindalco Industries Q1 PAT seen up 12.4% YoY to Rs. 1,026.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Broker Research
Jul 14, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,115.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Hindalco Industries

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco Industries to report net profit at Rs. 1,026.1 crore up 12.4% year-on-year (down 38.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,115.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,248.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_Metal & Mining

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Hindalco Industries #Metal &amp; Mining #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
first published: Jul 14, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.