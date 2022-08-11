Hindalco Industries keeps longer term focus on growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 results of Hindalco (CMP: Rs 440; Market capitalisation: Rs 98,887crore) were above expectations. Excellent performance from Novelis and the copper business, along with operational efficiencies and higher volumes, led to better numbers. June 22 quarter performance Novelis (17 percent of consolidated revenue and 52 percent of EBITDA): Shipments remained flat mainly due to supply-chain constraints. A diversified product portfolio and a strong demand across end markets helped to deliver a robust performance. The company partly mitigated rising operating and...