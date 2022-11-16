 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Zinc approves second interim dividend of Rs 15.50 for FY23

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

The total dividend payout will be worth Rs 6,500 crore. November 24 is the record date for the same.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm, on November 16, announced a second interim dividend of around Rs 6,500 crore to its shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

The firm said its board approved a dividend of Rs 15.50 a share or 775 percent for the financial year 2022-23. It fixed the record date for the dividend as November 24.

Its parent Vedanta Ltd, which holds a 64.92 percent stake, is expected to get nearly Rs 4,251.77 crore of the total interim dividend of Rs 6,549.24 crore or $806 million. However, it's not clear if the same will be passed through to Vedanta's shareholders. The government, which owns a 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, will get Rs 1,932.03 crore out of the total.

As of September 2022, Vedanta had a total consolidated debt of Rs 59,020 crore while Hindustan Zinc's total standalone debt stood at Rs 2,127 crore, according to Bloomberg.

In July, the firm had announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 a share for FY23, amounting to Rs 8,873 crore.

In October, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to ‘B3’ from ‘B2’, and downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured bonds issued by London-based indebted VRL to ‘Caa1’ from ‘B3’.