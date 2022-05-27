Hind Rectifiers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.34 crore, up 35.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.34 crore in March 2022 up 35.43% from Rs. 75.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 up 83.16% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022 up 20.09% from Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2021.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2021.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 179.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.57% returns over the last 6 months and 22.86% over the last 12 months.