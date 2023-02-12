 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himatsingka Sei Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.19 crore, down 24.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

Net Sales at Rs 548.19 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 722.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 95.66% from Rs. 31.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.74 crore in December 2022 down 19.96% from Rs. 115.87 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 548.19 441.92 722.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 548.19 441.92 722.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 212.66 210.43 409.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 93.94 67.64 -11.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.88 56.05 68.65
Depreciation 29.67 30.12 29.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.71 100.38 142.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.33 -22.70 84.65
Other Income 14.74 26.35 2.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.07 3.65 86.79
Interest 60.72 57.75 38.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.35 -54.10 47.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.35 -54.10 47.90
Tax 1.00 -22.67 16.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.35 -31.43 31.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.35 -31.43 31.12
Equity Share Capital 49.23 49.23 49.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 -3.19 3.16
Diluted EPS 0.14 -3.19 3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 -3.19 3.16
Diluted EPS 0.14 -3.19 3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited