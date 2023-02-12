Himatsingka Sei Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.19 crore, down 24.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.19 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 722.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 95.66% from Rs. 31.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.74 crore in December 2022 down 19.96% from Rs. 115.87 crore in December 2021.