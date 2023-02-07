 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero Motocorp Q3 Preview | Revenue to grow only 2% on weak demand post festive season

Feb 07, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Volumes for the quarter stood at 12.4 lakh units versus 12.92 lakh units in the year-ago period and 14.28 lakh units in the quarter-ago period

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp is expected to report a modest 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in sales and 3 percent YoY fall in net profit for the October-December 2022 quarter.

The company will report its numbers on February 7.

According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, standalone revenue from operations for Q3 will come in at Rs 8,033 crore, down 11.5 percent sequentially. Standalone profit after tax (PAT) is seen at Rs 667 crore, down by 6.8 percent from a quarter ago.

Analysts believe the muted performance will largely be on the back of weak demand. “Strong festive demand could not be sustained later, resulting in a ~4 percent YoY decline in volumes during Q3 FY23,” noted analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.