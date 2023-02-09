Hero MotoCorp Q3 FY23 — In-line set of numbers amid weak demand

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights In-line set of numbers in Q3 FY23 as demand remains weak Operating margin remains stable Demand is expected to register double-digit growth in FY24 Multiple launches across segments expected to help gain market share Focus on the premium bike segment and EVs could be a key growth driver Buy this strong business for the long term Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2614; Mcap: Rs 52,240 crore) posted an in-line set of numbers for the third quarter of FY23 amid a weak demand scenario. Customers’ preference for personal...