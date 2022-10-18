 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heidelberg Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.05 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HeidelbergCement India are:

Net Sales at Rs 506.05 crore in September 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 576.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2022 down 88.23% from Rs. 59.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.59 crore in September 2022 down 55.04% from Rs. 130.32 crore in September 2021.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.63 in September 2021.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 196.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.

HeidelbergCement India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 506.05 589.89 569.24
Other Operating Income -- -- 7.23
Total Income From Operations 506.05 589.89 576.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.38 108.17 114.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.43 -18.83 -16.72
Power & Fuel 189.51 210.34 158.79
Employees Cost 31.75 33.87 32.83
Depreciation 28.13 28.00 28.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.26 161.29 171.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.45 67.05 88.26
Other Income 11.01 10.26 13.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.46 77.31 102.12
Interest 20.66 8.00 11.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.80 69.31 90.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.80 69.31 90.91
Tax 2.79 17.70 31.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.01 51.61 59.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.01 51.61 59.56
Equity Share Capital 226.62 226.62 226.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 2.28 2.63
Diluted EPS 0.31 2.28 2.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 2.28 2.63
Diluted EPS 0.31 2.28 2.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
