HDIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 63.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development and Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 63.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

HDIL shares closed at 5.15 on November 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 12 months.

Housing Development and Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 0.39 0.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.30 0.39 0.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 1.00 1.19
Depreciation 0.60 0.60 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.36 1.29 1.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.53 -2.50 -3.08
Other Income 0.24 0.50 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.29 -2.00 -2.35
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.29 -2.00 -2.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.29 -2.00 -2.35
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.29 -2.00 -2.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.29 -2.00 -2.35
Equity Share Capital 474.00 474.00 474.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.04 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.04 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.04 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.04 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
