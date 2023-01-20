 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Life Q3FY23 Preview: Profitability to shine, growth outlook in focus

Aparna Iyer
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Company expected to post steady value of new business and healthy new business margins, two key metrices for life insurers. HDFC Life has been reporting superior NBMs for several quarters now.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is expected to report a robust set of profitability metrics for Q3FY23, powered by strong business growth.

The average of estimates by three brokerages shows that the private-sector life insurer may report a value of new business (VNB) of Rs 861 crore, up 13 percent year on year (YoY) from Rs 690 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

VNB margin is expected to remain steady at 26.8 percent for the quarter, compared with 26.7 percent a year ago.

For life insurance companies, the key profitability metrics are the VNB, which captures profitability from total business in a given period, and new business margin (NBM) that tells investors how much the life insurer can squeeze out of each policy written.

VNB is used to measure the profitability of new business written in a period. NBM is a system used by insurers to measure the cost of and profit from writing new policies.

Successful journey on NBMs