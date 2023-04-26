 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Life Insurance Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to Rs 362 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Q4 result: Net premium income of the insurer came in at Rs 19,468.60 crore, up 24.59 percent from Rs 15,624.90 crore in the year-ago quarter

There has been an increase in protection share in total NBP from 24 percent in FY22 to 29 percent in FY23.

HDFC Life Insurance on April 26 reported consolidated net profit of Rs 361.97 crore for the March quarter of FY23, down 28.49 percent from Rs 506.19 in the year-ago period.

Net premium income of the insurer came in at Rs 19,468.60 crore, up 24.59 percent from Rs 15,624.90 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company said its embedded value stood at Rs 39,527 crore as on March 31, 2023, with an operating return on embedded value of 19.7 percent for FY23.

Profit after tax for FY23 stood at Rs 1,360 crore, up 13 percent. The company said this is despite the increased new business strain arising from higher growth in Q4. The profit emergence continues to be aided by strong growth of 27 percent in back book surplus.