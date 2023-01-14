 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC Bank Q3 net profit rises 19.9% to Rs 12,698 crore, asset quality stable

Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

HDFC Bank Q3 result: Consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3Fy23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore in Q3FY22.

HDFC Bank on January 14 reported a 19.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to Rs 12,698 crore.

Consolidated advances grew 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 15.63 lakh crore in Q3Fy23 from Rs 13.12 lakh crore in Q3FY22.

Meanwhile, standalone net profit of came in at Rs 12,259.5 crore, an increase of 18.5 percent from the same quarter of the corresponding year. This was above estimate of Rs 11,754 crore by analysts in a Moneycontrol poll.

Net interest income for the quarter grew by 24.6 percent YoY to Rs 22,987.8 crore from Rs 18.443.5 crore in Q3FY22. Core net interest margin came in at 4.1 percent on total assets.

The lender's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were at 1.23 percent of gross advances as on December 31, 2022 (1 percent excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), as against 1.23 percent in the previous quarter, it said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 0.33 percent for the quarter, showing no improvement or deterioration from the previous quarter.