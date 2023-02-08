HCL Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 35.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 35.44% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2022 down 80.68% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 10.21% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.
HCL Info shares closed at 15.10 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|HCL Infosystems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.53
|1.54
|2.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.53
|1.54
|2.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.13
|1.02
|1.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.09
|2.36
|1.85
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.14
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.89
|8.57
|7.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.73
|-10.55
|-7.96
|Other Income
|2.20
|4.33
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.53
|-6.22
|-5.98
|Interest
|0.14
|0.10
|2.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.67
|-6.32
|-8.41
|Exceptional Items
|-6.05
|-3.92
|1.37
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.72
|-10.24
|-7.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.72
|-10.24
|-7.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.72
|-10.24
|-7.04
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.31
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.31
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.31
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.31
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited