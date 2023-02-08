 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 35.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 35.44% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2022 down 80.68% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 10.21% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

HCL Infosystems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.53 1.54 2.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.53 1.54 2.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.13 1.02 1.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.09 2.36 1.85
Depreciation 0.16 0.14 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.89 8.57 7.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.73 -10.55 -7.96
Other Income 2.20 4.33 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.53 -6.22 -5.98
Interest 0.14 0.10 2.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.67 -6.32 -8.41
Exceptional Items -6.05 -3.92 1.37
P/L Before Tax -12.72 -10.24 -7.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.72 -10.24 -7.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.72 -10.24 -7.04
Equity Share Capital 65.84 65.84 65.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.31 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.31 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.31 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.31 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited