Havells India Q4: Lloyd shines, but cost increases rein in profits

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

Backed by a positive revival in demand across product segments, the revenues for Q4 FY22 jumped more than 30 percent year on year (YoY). The top line got a boost from the Lloyd business, which grew the fastest among all segments.

Havells India has reported strong revenue performance for the March quarter (i.e. Q4 FY22). Nevertheless, the operational performance was a bit subdued due to the pressure on margins.  Quarterly result highlights (image)   Backed by a positive revival in demand across product segments, the revenues for Q4 FY22 jumped more than 30 percent year on year (YoY). The top line got a boost from the Lloyd business, which grew the fastest among all segments. The EBITDA margin contracted by 340 basis points...

