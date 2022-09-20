Happiest Minds – When superb execution faces a hostile macro

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights FY23 starts on a high note Strong traction in revenue, no signs of stress yet except for a blip in Hitech vertical Revises full-year guidance upwards, eyeing $1 billion revenue by 2031 Margin resilient amid attrition, wage revision in Q2 Macro concerns could impact demand although supply pressure easing Defending premium valuation a challenge, peers have corrected more Add on decline Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 1001.9, Market Cap: Rs 14,714 crore) has been one of the relative winners despite the mayhem in global technology shares,...