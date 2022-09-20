HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Happiest Minds – When superb execution faces a hostile macro

Madhuchanda Dey   •

In the long term, technology spending will go up but for now enterprises may tighten purse strings putting strain on Happiest Mind's valuation

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
Highlights FY23 starts on a high note Strong traction in revenue, no signs of stress yet except for a blip in Hitech vertical Revises full-year guidance upwards, eyeing $1 billion revenue by 2031 Margin resilient amid attrition, wage revision in Q2 Macro concerns could impact demand although supply pressure easing Defending premium valuation a challenge, peers have corrected more Add on decline Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 1001.9, Market Cap: Rs 14,714 crore) has been one of the relative winners despite the mayhem in global technology shares,...

