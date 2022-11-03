 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.20 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.20 crore in September 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 166.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2022 down 17253.66% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.91 crore in September 2022 down 683.64% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 39.35 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.73% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 142.20 188.39 166.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 142.20 188.39 166.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.93 30.49 24.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.09 0.26 8.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.89 10.01 10.78
Depreciation 3.02 2.98 2.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.31 137.13 122.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.03 7.52 -2.32
Other Income 1.10 1.11 2.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.93 8.63 0.59
Interest 1.20 0.79 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.14 7.84 -0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.14 7.84 -0.31
Tax -7.71 2.34 -0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.43 5.49 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.43 5.49 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 89.42 89.31 88.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.73 0.62 -0.01
Diluted EPS -1.73 0.61 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.73 0.62 -0.01
Diluted EPS -1.73 0.61 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
