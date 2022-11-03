Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.20 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 142.20 crore in September 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 166.35 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2022 down 17253.66% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.91 crore in September 2022 down 683.64% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.
Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 39.35 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.73% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Sidhee Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|142.20
|188.39
|166.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|142.20
|188.39
|166.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.93
|30.49
|24.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.09
|0.26
|8.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.89
|10.01
|10.78
|Depreciation
|3.02
|2.98
|2.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.31
|137.13
|122.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.03
|7.52
|-2.32
|Other Income
|1.10
|1.11
|2.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.93
|8.63
|0.59
|Interest
|1.20
|0.79
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.14
|7.84
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.14
|7.84
|-0.31
|Tax
|-7.71
|2.34
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.43
|5.49
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.43
|5.49
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|89.42
|89.31
|88.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|0.62
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|0.61
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|0.62
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|0.61
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited