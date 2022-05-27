 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.99 crore, up 4.41% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 202.99 crore in March 2022 up 4.41% from Rs. 194.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2022 down 83.61% from Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022 down 75.28% from Rs. 35.16 crore in March 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2021.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 37.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -4.54% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 202.99 178.17 194.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 202.99 178.17 194.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.43 32.31 34.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.50 -25.24 5.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.50 11.55 12.06
Depreciation 2.52 2.64 2.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.85 148.54 108.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.19 8.39 31.25
Other Income 1.99 1.03 1.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.17 9.41 32.55
Interest 0.88 1.26 1.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.29 8.16 31.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.29 8.16 31.28
Tax 2.08 2.98 11.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.22 5.18 19.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.22 5.18 19.62
Equity Share Capital 89.27 89.18 88.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.58 2.22
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.58 2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.58 2.22
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.58 2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 02:00 pm
