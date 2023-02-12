Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore, up 25.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore in December 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 178.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 36.44% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 24.56% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021.