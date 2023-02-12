 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore, up 25.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.06 crore in December 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 178.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 36.44% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 24.56% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 223.06 142.20 178.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 223.06 142.20 178.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.13 22.93 32.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.76 5.09 -25.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.86 9.89 11.55
Depreciation 3.03 3.02 2.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 154.31 124.31 148.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.98 -23.03 8.39
Other Income 1.08 1.10 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.06 -21.93 9.41
Interest 0.97 1.20 1.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.09 -23.14 8.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.09 -23.14 8.16
Tax 1.80 -7.71 2.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.29 -15.43 5.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.29 -15.43 5.18
Equity Share Capital 89.44 89.42 89.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 -1.73 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.37 -1.73 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 -1.73 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.37 -1.73 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited