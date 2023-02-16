 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Ind Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.47 crore, up 43.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 376.47 crore in December 2022 up 43.84% from Rs. 261.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.10 crore in December 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 27.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.50 crore in December 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 92.29 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Industries Power Co.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 376.47 252.28 261.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 376.47 252.28 261.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 222.96 94.82 100.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.14 22.48 24.01
Depreciation 42.10 41.28 40.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.00 59.45 49.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.29 34.25 46.89
Other Income 19.12 13.51 4.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.40 47.76 51.65
Interest 10.16 8.77 7.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.24 38.99 44.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.24 38.99 44.35
Tax 15.15 12.36 16.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.10 26.63 27.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.10 26.63 27.92
Equity Share Capital 151.25 151.25 151.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 1.76 1.85
Diluted EPS 2.25 1.76 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 1.76 1.85
Diluted EPS 2.25 1.76 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited