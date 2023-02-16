Guj Ind Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.47 crore, up 43.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.47 crore in December 2022 up 43.84% from Rs. 261.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.10 crore in December 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 27.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.50 crore in December 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 92.29 crore in December 2021.