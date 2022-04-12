 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GTPL Hathway Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 617.28 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

Net Sales at Rs 617.28 crore in March 2022 down 17.56% from Rs. 748.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.47 crore in March 2022 down 4.26% from Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.00 crore in March 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 155.42 crore in March 2021.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.06 in March 2021.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 208.25 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.69% returns over the last 6 months and 71.54% over the last 12 months.

GTPL Hathway
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 617.28 599.13 748.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 617.28 599.13 748.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.55 30.54 29.07
Depreciation 65.36 63.62 65.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 455.27 435.12 603.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.10 69.85 50.94
Other Income 10.54 13.83 39.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.64 83.68 89.94
Interest 4.18 5.32 4.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.46 78.36 85.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.46 78.36 85.66
Tax 13.94 19.54 24.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.52 58.83 61.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.52 58.83 61.65
Minority Interest -2.11 -3.98 -4.77
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 -0.20 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.47 54.65 56.90
Equity Share Capital 112.46 112.46 112.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.84 4.86 5.06
Diluted EPS 4.84 4.86 5.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.84 4.86 5.06
Diluted EPS 4.84 4.86 5.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GTPL Hathway #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.