GSS Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.72 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.72 crore in December 2022 down 6.61% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 32.78% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 up 41.05% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.