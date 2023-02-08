GSFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,478.99 crore, up 30.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,478.99 crore in December 2022 up 30.44% from Rs. 2,667.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.93 crore in December 2022 up 66.96% from Rs. 245.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.92 crore in December 2022 down 9.21% from Rs. 400.82 crore in December 2021.