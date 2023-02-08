 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GSFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,478.99 crore, up 30.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,478.99 crore in December 2022 up 30.44% from Rs. 2,667.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.93 crore in December 2022 up 66.96% from Rs. 245.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.92 crore in December 2022 down 9.21% from Rs. 400.82 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,478.99 2,487.68 2,667.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,478.99 2,487.68 2,667.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,471.15 1,374.65 1,280.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 590.73 476.86 346.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 323.44 -470.54 47.27
Power & Fuel 322.93 350.24 --
Employees Cost 167.17 163.59 172.09
Depreciation 46.06 46.28 45.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 257.81 201.97 450.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 299.70 344.63 325.24
Other Income 18.16 72.48 30.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 317.86 417.11 355.80
Interest 6.18 2.59 1.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 311.68 414.52 354.06
Exceptional Items 1.64 0.75 1.66
P/L Before Tax 313.32 415.27 355.72
Tax -96.61 130.00 110.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 409.93 285.27 245.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 409.93 285.27 245.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 409.93 285.27 245.53
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.28 7.16 6.16
Diluted EPS 10.28 7.16 6.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.28 7.16 6.16
Diluted EPS 10.28 7.16 6.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited