Gravita India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.95 crore, up 44.98% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

Net Sales at Rs 560.95 crore in March 2022 up 44.98% from Rs. 386.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2022 up 0.09% from Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 21.11 crore in March 2021.

Gravita India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2021.

Gravita India shares closed at 290.05 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.70% returns over the last 6 months and 152.77% over the last 12 months.

Gravita India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 560.95 468.13 386.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 560.95 468.13 386.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 403.51 377.26 322.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 82.99 50.76 39.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.08 -14.12 -26.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.41 18.40 13.98
Depreciation 2.48 2.20 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.22 21.15 17.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.26 12.48 17.48
Other Income 1.88 2.18 1.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.14 14.66 18.96
Interest 12.54 5.45 6.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.60 9.21 12.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.60 9.21 12.77
Tax 3.29 1.54 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.31 7.67 12.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.31 7.67 12.30
Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 1.11 1.78
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.11 1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 1.11 1.78
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.11 1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:00 pm
