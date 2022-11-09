 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grauer and Weil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.63 crore, up 20.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.63 crore in September 2022 up 20.99% from Rs. 169.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2022 up 55.54% from Rs. 17.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.82 crore in September 2022 up 46.24% from Rs. 29.28 crore in September 2021.

Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2021.

Grauer and Weil shares closed at 95.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.99% returns over the last 6 months and 53.35% over the last 12 months.

Grauer and Weil (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.63 197.84 169.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 204.63 197.84 169.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.63 113.23 93.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.03 1.45 1.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.55 -16.23 -3.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.10 20.09 20.61
Depreciation 5.04 4.97 4.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.92 39.53 31.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.52 34.80 20.95
Other Income 4.26 4.08 3.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.78 38.88 24.32
Interest -0.02 0.44 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.80 38.44 24.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.80 38.44 24.01
Tax 9.85 9.72 6.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.95 28.72 17.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.95 28.72 17.97
Equity Share Capital 22.67 22.67 22.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 1.27 0.79
Diluted EPS 1.23 1.27 0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 1.27 0.79
Diluted EPS 1.23 1.27 0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am
