Gorani Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, up 47.98% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gorani Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in September 2022 up 47.98% from Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 100.11% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 82.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.
Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2021. Gorani Ind shares closed at 268.85 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 249.61% returns over the last 6 months and 895.74% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12.569.208.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.569.208.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.266.386.85
Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.000.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.950.65-0.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.040.850.90
Depreciation0.110.110.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.700.390.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.390.820.70
Other Income0.040.040.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.420.860.75
Interest0.150.150.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.270.710.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.270.710.64
Tax0.330.180.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.940.520.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.940.520.47
Equity Share Capital5.365.364.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.750.980.96
Diluted EPS1.750.980.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.750.980.96
Diluted EPS1.750.980.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
