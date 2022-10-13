Gorani Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, up 47.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gorani Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in September 2022 up 47.98% from Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 100.11% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 82.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.
Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2021.
|Gorani Ind shares closed at 268.85 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 249.61% returns over the last 6 months and 895.74% over the last 12 months.
|Gorani Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.56
|9.20
|8.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.56
|9.20
|8.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.26
|6.38
|6.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.95
|0.65
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|0.85
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|0.39
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.39
|0.82
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|0.86
|0.75
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.27
|0.71
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.27
|0.71
|0.64
|Tax
|0.33
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.94
|0.52
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.94
|0.52
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|5.36
|5.36
|4.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|0.98
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|0.98
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|0.98
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|0.98
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited