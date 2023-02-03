Good Luck Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 705.95 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 705.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 705.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.40 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 10.47% from Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021.