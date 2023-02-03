 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Good Luck Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 705.95 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 705.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 705.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.40 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 10.47% from Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021.

Good Luck India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 705.95 774.96 705.80
Other Operating Income -- 4.25 --
Total Income From Operations 705.95 779.21 705.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 549.13 558.11 519.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.85 7.20 -5.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.76 35.33 22.98
Depreciation 8.28 8.00 7.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.68 131.08 121.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.95 39.50 40.24
Other Income 5.15 3.88 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.10 43.37 41.17
Interest 17.04 15.42 14.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.06 27.95 27.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.06 27.95 27.05
Tax 9.65 7.60 6.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.40 20.35 20.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.40 20.35 20.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.40 20.35 20.16
Equity Share Capital 5.45 5.20 5.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 7.82 7.80
Diluted EPS 7.02 7.82 7.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.02 7.82 7.80
Diluted EPS 7.02 7.82 7.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited