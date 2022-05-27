 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goldstone Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore in March 2022 up 11.82% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 59.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 444.09% over the last 12 months.

Goldstone Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.33 16.75 14.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.33 16.75 14.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.28 4.94 5.15
Depreciation 0.11 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.35 12.06 10.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.41 -0.34 -1.15
Other Income 0.36 0.35 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 0.02 -0.88
Interest 0.06 0.04 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.11 -0.02 -0.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.11 -0.02 -0.94
Tax -0.32 0.02 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.80 -0.04 -1.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.80 -0.04 -1.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.80 -0.04 -1.03
Equity Share Capital 34.58 34.58 18.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.01 -0.55
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.01 -0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.01 -0.55
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.01 -0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Goldstone Tech #Goldstone Technologies #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 06:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.