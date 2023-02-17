Goldstone Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.45 crore, up 63.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.45 crore in December 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 16.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 1265.91% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 1081.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.