Goldstone Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.45 crore, up 63.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.45 crore in December 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 16.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 1265.91% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 1081.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Goldstone Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.45 25.80 16.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.45 25.80 16.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.11 7.06 4.94
Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.38 17.69 12.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.82 0.91 -0.34
Other Income 0.34 0.26 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 1.18 0.02
Interest 0.12 0.09 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.04 1.08 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.04 1.08 -0.02
Tax 0.52 0.53 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.51 0.55 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.51 0.55 -0.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.51 0.55 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 34.58 34.58 34.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.16 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.16 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.16 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.16 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited