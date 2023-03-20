Gold Line Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 30.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 30.09% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 163.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.