Gokul Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,590.86 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,590.86 crore in June 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 2,304.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022 up 91.74% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.90 crore in June 2022 up 44.02% from Rs. 36.73 crore in June 2021.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 89.85 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.75% returns over the last 6 months and 113.67% over the last 12 months.

Gokul Agro Resources
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,590.86 2,653.48 2,304.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,590.86 2,653.48 2,304.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,407.40 2,331.03 2,251.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 168.03 159.13 53.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -114.82 13.63 -98.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.66 8.41 6.29
Depreciation 7.14 6.94 7.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.15 64.55 58.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.30 69.80 26.18
Other Income 2.46 5.46 3.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.76 75.26 29.33
Interest 16.21 12.47 13.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.55 62.78 15.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.55 62.78 15.81
Tax 7.63 12.31 4.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.92 50.47 11.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.92 50.47 11.43
Equity Share Capital 28.61 28.61 26.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 3.70 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.53 3.70 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 3.70 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.53 3.70 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
