Gokul Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,776.21 crore, up 3.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,776.21 crore in September 2022 up 3.05% from Rs. 2,694.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.48 crore in September 2022 up 35.11% from Rs. 21.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.49 crore in September 2022 up 34.7% from Rs. 51.59 crore in September 2021.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in September 2021.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 125.25 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 100.56% over the last 12 months.

Gokul Agro Resources
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,776.21 2,864.32 2,694.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,776.21 2,864.32 2,694.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,441.13 2,407.40 2,522.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 269.07 281.73 311.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -83.15 34.65 -252.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.03 8.57 7.53
Depreciation 7.32 7.23 7.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.09 72.42 58.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.72 52.33 40.01
Other Income 3.45 2.51 4.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.17 54.84 44.05
Interest 23.16 17.62 14.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.01 37.22 29.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.01 37.22 29.64
Tax 9.53 8.95 7.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.48 28.27 21.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.48 28.27 21.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.48 28.27 21.82
Equity Share Capital 28.61 28.61 26.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 1.98 1.65
Diluted EPS 2.06 1.98 1.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 1.98 1.65
Diluted EPS 2.06 1.98 1.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

