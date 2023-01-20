 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goa Carbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.76 crore, up 92.88% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goa Carbon are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.76 crore in December 2022 up 92.88% from Rs. 216.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.52 crore in December 2022 up 135.42% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021.

Goa Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 27.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.81 in December 2021.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 594.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.14% returns over the last 6 months and 59.31% over the last 12 months.

Goa Carbon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.76 426.29 216.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.76 426.29 216.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 357.00 311.41 189.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.52 37.33 -11.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.44 5.48 5.51
Depreciation 0.54 0.56 0.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.91 14.55 12.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.38 56.97 19.28
Other Income 3.60 1.68 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.98 58.65 20.08
Interest 13.62 11.29 3.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.37 47.37 16.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.37 47.37 16.28
Tax 8.78 11.97 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.59 35.39 16.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.59 35.39 16.30
Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.96 38.68 17.81
Diluted EPS 27.96 38.68 17.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.96 38.68 17.81
Diluted EPS 27.96 38.68 17.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Goa Carbon #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm