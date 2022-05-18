GMR Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,283.60 crore, down 44.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,283.60 crore in March 2022 down 44.69% from Rs. 2,320.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.28 crore in March 2022 up 80.47% from Rs. 723.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 637.51 crore in March 2022 down 38.85% from Rs. 1,042.53 crore in March 2021.

GMR Infra shares closed at 36.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.