GMR Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,283.60 crore, down 44.69% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,283.60 crore in March 2022 down 44.69% from Rs. 2,320.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.28 crore in March 2022 up 80.47% from Rs. 723.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 637.51 crore in March 2022 down 38.85% from Rs. 1,042.53 crore in March 2021.

GMR Infra shares closed at 36.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.

GMR Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,087.89 1,165.99 2,320.53
Other Operating Income 195.71 198.14 --
Total Income From Operations 1,283.60 1,364.13 2,320.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.94 17.02 322.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.41 10.01 172.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.97 3.18 4.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 192.20 204.98 190.61
Depreciation 259.84 214.43 232.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 497.87 413.47 786.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 274.31 501.04 611.24
Other Income 103.36 73.71 198.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 377.67 574.75 809.96
Interest 527.80 524.01 763.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -150.13 50.74 46.14
Exceptional Items -63.10 -- -585.48
P/L Before Tax -213.23 50.74 -539.34
Tax -42.34 8.92 -40.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -170.89 41.82 -499.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -573.74 2.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -170.89 -531.92 -497.15
Minority Interest -12.33 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 41.94 16.58 -226.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -141.28 -515.34 -723.36
Equity Share Capital 603.59 603.59 603.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -1.14 -1.30
Diluted EPS -0.24 -1.14 -1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -1.14 -1.30
Diluted EPS -0.24 -1.14 -1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
