GMR Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,283.60 crore, down 44.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,283.60 crore in March 2022 down 44.69% from Rs. 2,320.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.28 crore in March 2022 up 80.47% from Rs. 723.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 637.51 crore in March 2022 down 38.85% from Rs. 1,042.53 crore in March 2021.
GMR Infra shares closed at 36.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 38.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|GMR Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,087.89
|1,165.99
|2,320.53
|Other Operating Income
|195.71
|198.14
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,283.60
|1,364.13
|2,320.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.94
|17.02
|322.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.41
|10.01
|172.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.97
|3.18
|4.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|192.20
|204.98
|190.61
|Depreciation
|259.84
|214.43
|232.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|497.87
|413.47
|786.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|274.31
|501.04
|611.24
|Other Income
|103.36
|73.71
|198.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|377.67
|574.75
|809.96
|Interest
|527.80
|524.01
|763.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-150.13
|50.74
|46.14
|Exceptional Items
|-63.10
|--
|-585.48
|P/L Before Tax
|-213.23
|50.74
|-539.34
|Tax
|-42.34
|8.92
|-40.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-170.89
|41.82
|-499.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-573.74
|2.11
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-170.89
|-531.92
|-497.15
|Minority Interest
|-12.33
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|41.94
|16.58
|-226.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-141.28
|-515.34
|-723.36
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.14
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.14
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.14
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.14
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited