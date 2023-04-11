GM Breweries: Sunny growth prospects at an attractive valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights FY23 revenue growth pegged at 30 percent Stable margins in the past 3 quarters Molasses prices could rise this year Top-line anticipated to grow at steady pace Valuations reasonable at 9 times FY24 earnings GM Breweries, the Maharashtra-based country liquor manufacturer, ended the last financial year on a positive note, with the business reporting almost 30 percent revenue growth for FY23. The company appears to be in a solid position to maintain its momentum and deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders. Healthy top-line growth in...